Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian Save the Day for Olympian Veronica Fraley

AceShowbiz - Team USA discuss thrower Veronica Fraley made an urgent plea for financial assistance on X, formerly Twitter, revealing that she was struggling to pay her rent despite competing in the Olympics the following day.

"I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can't even pay my rent," Fraley tweeted. "My school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven't won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses."

Flavor Flav, known for his role as the hype man for Public Enemy, swiftly responded, offering to cover Fraley's rent. Alexis Ohanian, married to tennis superstar Serena Williams, also joined in, pledging to split the cost with Flavor Flav.

The generous gesture provided much-needed financial support for Fraley, who thanked the duo profusely. "THANK YOU & @FlavorFlav SO MUCH," she said. "This makes every difference in the WORLD & I hope to represent Team USA well this week."

Fraley, a 2024 NCAA discus champion, is competing in the discus throw qualifications on Friday and the finals on Monday.

This is not the first time Flavor Flav has extended financial aid to Olympic athletes. Last month, he signed a five-year deal to sponsor the USA Water Polo Women's and Men's National Teams.

The assistance from Flavor Flav and Ohanian highlights the financial challenges faced by college athletes, even those competing at the highest level. Despite the NCAA's recent rule changes allowing athletes to earn money from sponsorships, expenses related to training, travel and education can still be significant.