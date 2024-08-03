Stevie J Vows to 'Never Love Again' in Bizarre Post

AceShowbiz - Stevie J has made a declaration about his dating life. The DJ, who was previously married to Faith Evans, vowed to "never love again" in a bizarre post

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, August 1, the 52-year-old unleashed a black-and-white video of himself that featured what appeared to sound like classical music playing in the background. In the clip, he could be seen lying on a punch of pillows.

As he panned the camera to show his face, Stevie appeared stoic. He captioned it, "D**n! I f**ked up real bad this time, I'm sorry and I've learned a valuable lesson. I will never love again."

Instead of getting sympathy from fans, Stevie found himself being roasted by them. One person in particular commented, "Joke and childish." Another argued, "Get help tf is wrong with u."

Stevie was previously wed to Faith. The pair exchanged their vows in July 2018 in a Las Vegas hotel room surrounded by friends and family. After three years of marriage, the Grammy Award-winning producer filed for divorce.

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star, however, begged his ex-wife to take him back in 2022. "Faith Rene Jordan I've hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart," he penned in May that year.

"I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you're as happy as you were when we got married," Stevie added. "I've learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I'm a better man with you."

He later asked Faith to give their relationship another chance, "I'm asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust," before concluding, "Happy Mothers Day x I love you." Unfortunately, the divorce proceeding went on and finalized in the following year.