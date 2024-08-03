Lil Yachty Bids Farewell to Social Media Amid Criticism Over Comments on Fashion and Rap Feuds

AceShowbiz - Lil Yachty is pulling himself out of negativity. The emcee announced that he is leaving social media after receiving backlash over his comments on fashion and Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The Georgia rapper first came under fire after making comments about New York fashion on his "A Safe Place" podcast. During the episode, he claimed that Atlanta influences fashion trends and that New York just copies them.

"I feel like New York didn't have this, I don't want to say identity, but everyone used to just kinda copy Atlanta," he said. "You said it yourself."

"Even, like, the influence was extremely heavy from Atlanta. As far as style goes, I don't think there's sht going on when it comes to New York fashion. Y'all like Purple Label, Amiri…and y'all wear a lot of y'all homeboys' brands. Y'all wear all y'all's homie's s**t. I know, we can tell."

A few days later, Yachty appeared on "Flagrant" podcast and discussed Drake's beef with K-Dot, claiming that the OVO rapper was unbothered by the antics. However, Yachty admitted that he regrets inserting himself into someone else's beef.

"I talked to him and that s**t didn't bother him. As it shouldn't, he's the f**king guy. If I had $700 million you couldn't talk to me either," Yachty said. "I think people just hate on Drake because he's the guy… It's also because he f**ked everyone's b***h."

His comments didn't sit well with many online users. As a result, Yachty took to Instagram Live to announce that he is leaving the internet for a while but will still fulfill his obligations outlined in his contract for his podcast.

"I'm gone off this internet s**t… Contracted to do this podcast s**t unfortunately but I ain't posting no more s**t," he said. "I'm deleting the apps off my phone, swear to God. I ain't got s**t else to say. Contracted to do this podcast s**t, unfortunately, contracted to. But, I ain't posting no more s**t. I'm not posting no fits. I ain't got s**t to say. I'm deleting apps off my phone. Swear to God. I'm off this s**t. I'm not tweeting, I'm minding my f**king business."