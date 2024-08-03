 
Bobbi Althoff Admits to NLE Choppa That She Contemplated Suicide at Age 14
The podcaster and Internet personality makes the confession when speaking to NLE Choppa on the latest episode of 'The Really Good Podcast'.

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bobbi Althoff has made a major confession on the latest episode of "The Really Good Podcast". When speaking to guest NLE Choppa, the Internet personality admitted that she suffered with suicidal thoughts when she was a teenager.

It all started after the rapper spoke about his experiences as a teenager. Althoff tried to relate to his storym but her adolescent years were dramatically different. "At 14 what were you doing?" the rapper asked her. "I just started high school, I was just going to school," she replied. "Oh, I tried to kill myself when I was 14."

Choppa was shocked by Althoff's revelation but said that it was a "safe space" for her to talk about her struggles if she was up for it. "I ain't going to judge you, I tried to kill myself before, too," he said. "I ain't gonna lie, I did not try to kill myself at 14 but I ain't really give a f**k about life at 14."

Asked about what led her to feel that way, Althoff simply replied, " 'Cause I didn't want to live." It prompted Choppa to say, "I'm so glad you didn't do that." With a smile on her face, the mom of two asked why and said, "You wouldn't know me now."

In response, Choppa replied, "But look at you now, just imagine what your 14-year-old self saying to your current self." Althoff conceded that she was "pretty down bad" when she was younger, but insisted that "it's good now."

Choppa slowed things down for a moment and took off his chain and his T-shirt so he could directly address the camera. "I feel like in our community we always looking at what we don't go, and we'll look at what other people got and be like, 'Damn I want to get there one day,' " he said. "We looking at them and they going through the same shit. You get what I'm saying?"

