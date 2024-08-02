Kelly Clarkson Shares Stunning Rendition of Carrie Underwood's 'Blown Away'

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson wowed fans with her rendition of Carrie Underwood's "Blown Away" during the Kellyoke segment of her talk show. The July 25 performance garnered high praise from viewers, who commended Clarkson's incredible vocals. The timely performance coincided with the announcement that Underwood would join "American Idol" as a judge, making her the first alum to hold this role.

Underwood, who won "American Idol" in 2005, has achieved immense success with eight Grammy Awards and 16 No. 1 hits on the Country Airplay chart, including "Blown Away:. Her involvement with the show has remained strong over the years, with her returning as a mentor and guest judge.

The judges' panel for the 23rd season of "American Idol" will consist of Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, continuing the show's legacy of providing guidance and support to aspiring musicians. Auditions for the upcoming season will commence with "Idol Across America", a talent search spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Clarkson, who was crowned the winner of "American Idol's" first season, shared her thoughts on Underwood's judging role during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live". She expressed admiration for Underwood's talent and success but clarified that minimal interactions between them have prevented any perceived rivalry.

Despite their occasional confusion, Clarkson holds great respect for Underwood and considers her an inspiration within the industry. The performance of "Blown Away" serves as a testament to the shared journey and mutual admiration between these two powerhouse singers.