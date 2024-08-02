 
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Cross Paths Again After 'Law and Order'
Meloni is writing an episode of 'Law and Order: Organized Crime' that will feature a reunion with his former co-star, who plays Olivia Benson on 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit'.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christopher Meloni, who has played detective Elliot Stabler on various "Law & Order" shows, will write the second episode of the upcoming fifth season of "Law & Order: Organized Crime", which airs on Peacock. Meloni confirmed that Benson, his former partner from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" will make an appearance in the episode. Mariska Hargitay has guest-starred in 13 episodes of Organized Crime.

Meloni and Hargitay starred together on "SVU" from 1999 to 2011 and have remained close friends since. Their characters have shared a deep bond, and fans have been eager for them to reunite on-screen. In an interview with Variety, Hargitay revealed that she and Meloni are actively working to make another crossover happen.

However, Hargitay acknowledged that the "will they, won't they" nature of the Benson-Stabler relationship is delicate and must be handled with care. She stated, "We want to hold the tension, and do what's right and truthful for both characters."

Despite the challenges, Meloni hinted at a possible romantic undercurrent in his upcoming episode, saying, "I'm going to have an opportunity to... peel away a little bit more of the onion or uncover a little more depth of feeling between them."

The fifth season of "Organized Crime" will move from NBC to Peacock and will feature a shorter 10-episode run. It will continue to follow Stabler as he investigates organized crime in New York City as part of the Organized Crime Task Force. The series has a darker tone and a serialized storyline, which may appeal to fans who prefer more intense and character-driven dramas.

Organized Crime has struggled in the ratings compared to other "Law & Order" shows and has experienced several showrunner changes. Despite these challenges, the series has maintained a loyal fan base who are excited to see Stabler and Benson reunite.

