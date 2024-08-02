 
Halle Berry Accuses Ex Olivier Martinez of Trying to 'Delay' Completing Co-parenting Therapy
Berry, 57, has asked the court to intervene so that the exes can get their co-parenting agreement for their 10-year-old son Maceo back on track, according to legal documents obtained by The Post.

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry claimed that her ex-husband Olivier Martinez is trying to "delay" completing their agreed-upon therapy sessions as part of their co-parenting agreement by taking "the summer off" to travel.

The actress claimed Martinez, 58, "unilaterally decided to defer co-parenting therapy altogether until September because he was traveling to France in the month of July and because his brother will be visiting him in the month of August in Los Angeles."

The exes, who were married from 2013 to 2016, have been locked in a nasty divorce battle until 2023. In May, the “X-Men” actress and Martinez reached a new co-parenting agreement.

As part of the agreement, the pair agreed to see a co-parenting coach for two individual sessions and at least six joint co-parenting sessions. Berry’s current partner, Van Hunt, will also be allowed to attend the joint meetings. Once the pair — who will split the cost of the sessions — reach their sixth session, the coach will decide if they need more sessions or if their work together is complete.

