Ryan Phillippe Proudly Celebrates His 'Longest' Sobriety Since He's Teenager

The actor portraying Cody Hoyt on 'Big Sky' reveals via social media that he has been sober from 'some kind of nicotine or marijuana' for the 'longest' time since he was a teen.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Phillippe has proudly celebrated a new milestone in his journey to be sober. Making use of his social media account, the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actor bragged about his "longest" sobriety since he was a teenager.

The 49-year-old revealed the good news via Instagram on Thursday, September 15. In a post, he announced in the caption, "Officially the longest I've gone since I was a teen without some kind of nicotine or marijuana in my system(among other things…)."

The actor portraying Cody Hoyt on "Big Sky" went on to share, "Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance." He concluded the caption by writing, "Sobriety, clarity, and spiritual connectedness feels real good," adding a folded hands emoji.

In the post, Ryan uploaded a photo of him in a bedroom capturing him striking a pose in front of a huge mirror. In the snap, he showed his arms tattoos in a sleeveless white tee. He put on a pair of sunglasses, earphones, a silver wrist watch, small shoulder bag as well as a number of colorful bracelets.

Ryan's revelation of his "longest" sobriety came years after he opened up about his battle with depression. Speaking to PEOPLE back in 2017, he admitted, "I'm a lot more at peace than I was when I was younger. I struggled much more with depression when I was in my 20s and 30s."

The "American Murderer" actor explained, "I think the amount of reading that I've done, the work on myself and the ways that I've found to cope are healthier than when I was younger. I don't know what that specifically amounts to other than being more careful and considerate about why you make the choices you do or where the feelings you have come from. And then ultimately just breathe."

One year later, in August 2017, Ryan discussed further about depression. In an interview with Women's Health, he stated at that time, "I believe that depression and mood disorders are on a spectrum akin to the way autism is, where it's an individual experience. I think people fear being stigmatized or treated in a blanket fashion, which is sometimes the response to someone who says, 'I struggle with depression.' "

"But really, depression could manifest in a thousand different ways depending on who it is," he continued. "I don't think there's any reason not to talk about it. We can help each other cope and give tools that we learn along the way."

