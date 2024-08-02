 
Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Are 'Friends' Despite Romance Speculation
Following her split from her former husband Jim Toth, the 'Legally Blonde' actress sparks speculation suggesting that she is moving on from Jim with the financier.

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon, the "Legally Blonde" actress, has ignited romance speculation after being spotted with private equity financier Oliver Haarmann. However, an insider has clarified that they are simply "friends." Sources close to the actress reveal that she is not making dating a priority amidst her recent divorce.

Witherspoon and Haarmann were photographed arriving in New York City via helicopter and dining at L'Artusi in the West Village. Despite the apparent romantic setting, an insider has stated that the actress is "taking things slow" and "enjoys [dating] but doesn't want it to be a big focus."

Sources emphasize Witherspoon's commitment to her career and her son, Tennessee, as her top priorities. The actress has expressed a desire for authenticity and control over her personal narrative following her previous divorce from Ryan Phillippe in 2008.

Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their separation in March 2023 after 12 years of marriage, citing "a great deal of care and consideration." They share an 11-year-old son, Tennessee. Witherspoon also has two children, Ava and Deacon, with her ex-husband Phillippe.

Despite the romantic rumors, Witherspoon's focus remains on her personal growth, family, and professional endeavors. Sources close to the actress have stated that she has "no regrets" about ending her marriage and is now "doing much better."

