Teresa Giudice Blasted Over Alleged Excessive Plastic Surgery in New Beach Photos

Instagram Celebrity

While several social media users shower Teresa with praise for her stunning look, others highly criticize the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star over her 'big lips.'

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice has found herself in hot water due to alleged excessive plastic surgery. After sharing her new photos from her vacation, the star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" was criticized over her "big lips."

On Thursday, August 1, the 52-year-old reality TV star offered social media users a glimpse of her getaway on the Mykonos island in Greece. Making use of her Instagram page, she treated her followers to a series of photos from her fun day out.

In the pictures, it could be seen that Teresa was striking a number of poses in what appeared to be a resort overlooking a beach. She was standing up near a fence while flashing her radiant smile at the camera. At some points, she placed her hands on her waist and fixed her hair as well as bandana.

For the outing on the sunny day, Teresa opted to wear a white-and-beige outfit. She flaunted her flat abs in a beige bra top that came with two thick white straps. She also donned a pair of matching undies and a matching headscarf.

The Bravo personality enhanced the look with a pair of big hoop earrings and a ring. To shield her eyes from the harsh direct sunlight, she put on a pair of shades. In addition, her long dark-colored locks cascaded down her back. Along with the snaps, she wrote in the caption of the post, "My favorite place to be."

While several Instagram users praised Teresa for her stunning look, some of them paid attention to her lips. One in particular sarcastically wrote, "One more injection, and your upper lip will be touching your nose!!" Similarly, another penned, "I'm really grateful for Tre's pictures. It's keeping me in a realistic place with my injector. I bring them in to show what I do not want."

A third suggested, "Gotta stop with the lip injections you look beautiful without the big lips." A fourth asked, "Did you get stung by a bee on your lips? 'Go blow up your lips some more!' Right, @kimrichards11." In the meantime, a fifth compared Teresa to "a Bratz doll."