Missy Elliott Credits Usher's Healing Touch for Relieving Her Migraine

As the 'Work It' raptress battles migraines during her 'Out of This World Tour', Usher's assistance underscores the importance of camaraderie and support in the demanding world of music.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - During her recent "Out of This World" tour, Missy Elliott experienced a migraine backstage that nearly overshadowed her performance. However, help was on hand from an unexpected source, Usher, her friend and fellow R&B icon.

In a heartfelt post on X, formerly Twitter, Elliott revealed that Usher came to her aid, performing pressure point massages on her hands to alleviate the pain. "What ppl don't know is I suffer migraines and I performed yesterday in ATL with the WORST migraine nauseated & all," she wrote. "he came back stage & did pressure points on my hands. Yes he do it all."

Usher is known for his smooth vocals and stage presence, but he has also proven to be a compassionate friend. Elliott expressed her gratitude for his support and praised his ability to "do it all." The duo shared a series of photos and videos showing their backstage interaction, including one where Usher gently applies pressure to Elliott's hand.

Elliott's migraine struggles are part of her broader health journey. She has previously spoken about her battle with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes weight loss and other health issues. However, through medication and a healthy lifestyle, she has regained her health and is now experiencing improved well-being.

Elliott's "Out of This World" tour, which features performances from Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland, continues through the month. Following her Saturday performance in Atlanta, she will next take the stage in Baltimore on Thursday, August 1.

Usher is also preparing to embark on his own "Past Present Future" trek, which begins on August 20 in Washington, D.C. The two artists' close friendship and mutual support are a testament to the power of music and the enduring bonds between entertainers.