'The View' Hosts Spar With Gov. Chris Sununu Over Trump Support, Democratic Nomination

ABC TV

The ladies of 'The View' grill New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu over his support for Donald Trump and his criticism of the Democratic nomination process.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Governor Sununu faced intense scrutiny from "The View" hosts during his appearance on Thursday's (August 1) show, particularly for his comments on how Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee. Sununu alleged that Harris was "forced" into the position by party elites, a claim that host Whoopi Goldberg vehemently disputed.

Sununu also argued that voters should decide nominees, not "insiders," a term he later used instead of "elites." However, Goldberg pointed out that the Democratic candidates had essentially made their decision by choosing not to challenge Harris' nomination.

The discussion also touched on Sununu's support for Donald Trump. Co-host Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin questioned whether Sununu's support for Trump's controversial policies and ethics was more un-American than concerns about inflation. Sununu defended his stance, arguing that Trump's supporters had different priorities.

Finally, the hosts engaged in a heated debate with Sununu over inflation. Sununu blamed government spending for rising prices, but Goldberg maintained that the government does not control grocery costs.

Despite the disagreement, Goldberg was forced to end the discussion prematurely as Sununu prepared to depart. The episode capped a particularly eventful week for "The View", which also featured Goldberg expressing disgust over Trump's recent interview and Behar suggesting she needed a seance to communicate with her deceased friends.