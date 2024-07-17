Missy Elliott Breaks Barriers, Transmits Historic Rap Song into Space

AceShowbiz - Missy Elliott partnered with NASA to beam the lyrics of her 1997 hit, "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)", from the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California to Venus. The rapper chose Venus as her favorite planet due to its symbolism of strength, beauty, and empowerment.

NASA director Brittany Brown praised Elliott for her "space-centric storytelling and futuristic visuals" in her music videos, making her an ideal candidate for this collaboration.

Remarkably, "The Rain" is only the second song in history to be transmitted into outer space, following The Beatles' "Across the Universe". The transmission took a mere 14 minutes to reach Venus from a distance of 158 million miles.

Elliott's achievement adds to her record-breaking career. She is the first female hip-hop artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is currently on her first headlining "Out of This World Tour" with renowned artists such as Busta Rhymes, Timbaland and [c=Ciara".

Elliott's partnership with NASA exemplifies the merging of art and science. She has used her platform to inspire and empower others, reminding us that the sky is not the limit, and the possibilities are truly limitless.