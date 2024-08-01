HBO Addresses 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Finale Leaks

HBO Max TV

The cable channel has released a statement on the unauthorized release of clips from the 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale, assuring fans that the full episode will still premiere as scheduled.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - HBO has responded to the unauthorized release of clips from the season 2 finale of "House of the Dragon" on social media platforms. The clips, which leaked on TikTok several days before the official airdate, reportedly originated from an unintentional leak by an international third-party distributor.

In a statement, HBO acknowledged the leak and stated that they were "aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet." The network emphasized that fans could still watch the full episode as scheduled this Sunday at 9 P.M. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

This leak marks the second consecutive season finale of the "Game of Thrones" spin-off to be leaked online prematurely. The first season finale also leaked in the week leading up to its scheduled release due to the global distribution of episodes to content partners.

Despite the leak, HBO has already renewed "House of the Dragon" for a third season, citing the exceptional creative team and their success in expanding the "Game of Thrones" universe. The renewal announcement came even before the season 2 premiere.

Set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones", "House of the Dragon" chronicles the tumultuous history of the Targaryen family. In season 2, Westeros is teetering on the brink of a civil war as the Green and Black Councils vie for power on behalf of King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra.