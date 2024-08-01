 
HBO Addresses 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Finale Leaks
HBO Max
TV

The cable channel has released a statement on the unauthorized release of clips from the 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale, assuring fans that the full episode will still premiere as scheduled.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - HBO has responded to the unauthorized release of clips from the season 2 finale of "House of the Dragon" on social media platforms. The clips, which leaked on TikTok several days before the official airdate, reportedly originated from an unintentional leak by an international third-party distributor.

In a statement, HBO acknowledged the leak and stated that they were "aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet." The network emphasized that fans could still watch the full episode as scheduled this Sunday at 9 P.M. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

  Editors' Pick

This leak marks the second consecutive season finale of the "Game of Thrones" spin-off to be leaked online prematurely. The first season finale also leaked in the week leading up to its scheduled release due to the global distribution of episodes to content partners.

Despite the leak, HBO has already renewed "House of the Dragon" for a third season, citing the exceptional creative team and their success in expanding the "Game of Thrones" universe. The renewal announcement came even before the season 2 premiere.

Set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones", "House of the Dragon" chronicles the tumultuous history of the Targaryen family. In season 2, Westeros is teetering on the brink of a civil war as the Green and Black Councils vie for power on behalf of King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'House of the Dragon' Season Finale Leaks on Social Media Again

'House of the Dragon' Season Finale Leaks on Social Media Again

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Finale Trailer Teases Major Battle

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Finale Trailer Teases Major Battle

'House of the Dragon' Shocks Fans With Another Brutal Death of Prominent Character

'House of the Dragon' Shocks Fans With Another Brutal Death of Prominent Character

George R.R. Martin Raves Over 'Brilliant' Addition to 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

George R.R. Martin Raves Over 'Brilliant' Addition to 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Latest News
Bianca Censori Stands Out in Surprisingly Modest Look During Outing With Kanye West's Kids
  • Aug 01, 2024

Bianca Censori Stands Out in Surprisingly Modest Look During Outing With Kanye West's Kids

How to Find Social Media Influencers for Marketing: A Comprehensive Guide to Influencer Marketing
  • Aug 01, 2024

How to Find Social Media Influencers for Marketing: A Comprehensive Guide to Influencer Marketing

'Singled Out' Star Randal Malone Dies at 66
  • Aug 01, 2024

'Singled Out' Star Randal Malone Dies at 66

Top Omega-3 Sources in Diet: Boost Your Health Naturally
  • Aug 01, 2024

Top Omega-3 Sources in Diet: Boost Your Health Naturally

Rihanna Takes Break From Limelight to Play Photographer for Young Soccer Fan
  • Aug 01, 2024

Rihanna Takes Break From Limelight to Play Photographer for Young Soccer Fan

Boost Athletic Performance with Top-Rated Micronutrient Supplements
  • Aug 01, 2024

Boost Athletic Performance with Top-Rated Micronutrient Supplements