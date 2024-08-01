Britney Spears Spotted With Ex Paul Soliz in Malibu Weeks After Confirming Their Breakup

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The '...Baby One More Time' songstress is photographed with her former boyfriend, who has a criminal record, weeks after declaring on Instagram that she's 'single as f**k.'

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has sparked reconciliation rumors with Paul Soliz. Weeks after confirming their breakup, the "Toxic" songstress was spotted with her ex during an outing to Soho House in Malibu.

The 42-year-old and Paul seemed to enjoy a meal together at the celeb hot spot on Tuesday, July 30. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the Princess of Pop appeared to be in a good mood and her former boyfriend was seen a big smile on his face as they stood outside the establishment with a group of friends.

For the outfit, Britney sported a purple and white top with white jean shorts that she paired with a straw hat and slip-on sandals. Paul, for his part, donned a baggy white tee with a blue and white plaid button-up on top, adding jeans and sneakers.

Britney announced her split from Paul via her Instagram page on July 7 by declaring that she's "single as f**k." She additionally lashed out at the former maintenance worker for letting the paparazzi take a picture of her and him together in her car back in April.

"Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me???" she wrote on her Story. "Then he calls his mom and says he's being harassed... why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???"

The relationship between Britney and Paul has been a subject of concern and controversy since it started. Sources revealed that the singer's loved ones were worried about her involvement with Paul, who has a criminal record, including multiple misdemeanors and at least one felony.

Their relationship came under even more scrutiny after an altercation at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont in May, which resulted in emergency services being called. Britney later clarified that there was no mental breakdown, attributing her visible distress to a foot injury.