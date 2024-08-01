 
Snoop Dogg Reveals Special Bond with Queen Elizabeth II
The rapper shares his memories of the late monarch, revealing her intervention in his deportation from the U. K. and his friendship with Princes William and Harry.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has expressed his deep affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II, whom he affectionately referred to as "my girl." In an interview with U.K. radio station Capital FM, the rapper recalled his 1994 run-in with the law, which threatened his ability to perform in the country.

"When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in the U.K., so she gave me permission to be here," Snoop revealed. He added, "Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music, and it is what it is.There's a mutual love and respect."

Snoop's bond with the royal family extends beyond the Queen. He considers Princes William and Harry as his friends. In 2010, he tweeted, "Harry and William are my boys." He later told The Mirror, "As soon as I knew they were fans, I reached out to them."

Despite Snoop's desire to visit Buckingham Palace, it is believed that he did not receive permission, according to a spokesperson for King Charles. However, Snoop has expressed his love for the late Queen and his admiration for King Charles. In 2023, he told The Sun, "I'm down to perform at the coronation."

Snoop's special bond with Queen Elizabeth II, as well as his friendship with Princes William and Harry, exemplifies the unexpected connections that can exist between people from different worlds. It is a testament to the power of music and the enduring legacy of the late monarch.

