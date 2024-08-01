Kathie Lee Gifford Happy to Be Home After Hospitalized for Fractured Pelvis

Cover Images/Tony Forte/Media Punch Celebrity

The 70-year-old TV personality and author spent a week in the hospital after fracturing her pelvis in a fall while recuperating from a recent hip replacement surgery.

AceShowbiz - Kathie Lee Giffor is recovering at home after fracturing her pelvis in two places. The TV personality gave a new update after she spent a week in the hospital following a fall while recuperating from a recent hip replacement surgery.

"I'm doing well!" Gifford told E! News. "I'm happy to be out of the hospital. As lovely as all those people are to me, they really took good care of me, but there's no place like home."

The 70-year-old shared that her pelvis fracture was more painful than the hip surgery itself. She attributes her weakened state and overexertion to her active lifestyle and recent book signings. While celebrating the success of her new book, she rushed to open the door for a friend and tripped on the stairs.

After falling, Gifford was hospitalized for physical therapy and monitoring. She emphasized the importance of slowing down and prioritizing rest, saying, "The Lord is telling me, 'You've planted a gazillion roses. Try smelling them.' "

Prior to her hip surgery, Gifford had been experiencing "agonizing pain." Her doctor noted that her hip was one of the worst he had ever seen. Gifford's active lifestyle may have contributed to its deterioration.