Polo G Reveals Release Date for Long-Awaited Album 'Hood Poet'

Facebook Music

Polo G finally announces the release date for his sophomore and highly-anticipated album titled 'Hood Poet' and teases a collaboration with fellow hip-hop artist Lil Durk.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Polo G's highly anticipated follow-up to his acclaimed 2021 album "Hall of Fame" is on the horizon. The Chicago rapper has revealed that "Hood Poet" will hit streaming services on August 9th.

Before the album's release, Polo will drop one final single, "We Uh Shoot", featuring Lil Durk. This collaboration will mark the rapper's fourth single from the project, following "Barely Holdin' On", "Distraction" and "Angels in the Sky".

According to the album cover, "Hood Poet" will boast an impressive lineup of guest appearances, including Future, GloRilla, 42 Dugg, Offset, The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk (again), G Herbo, Hunxho and Fridayy. Polo G has described the album as a "music documentary," with these artists serving as his co-stars.

While fans are excited for the album's imminent arrival, some expressed disappointment at the absence of frequent collaborator Lil Tjay. Polo has not addressed this feedback.

"Hood Poet" will be Polo G's first full-length release since "Hall of Fame", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, "Rapstar".

Polo G has faced legal challenges in the past, leading to delays in the album's release. However, with the August 9 date firmly set, fans can finally look forward to the rapper's highly anticipated cinematic experience.