Kanye West Confirms His Addiction to Adult Videos in Leaked Version of 'Carnival'

Cover Images/Kristin Callahan Music

In the leaked version of the track, which also features Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti, the Chicago star appears to make a confession about his struggles.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West apparently made a confession on an earlier version of "Carnival". In the leaked version of the track, the Chicago star was heard rapping about his addiction to pornography.

"In the crib, watching porn, since the day I was born," Ye raps on the song, which also features Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti. "Got my kids in a fake school, we ain't Jewish."

Earlier this year, Ye teased his new porn studio venture. The controversial star made use of his social media account to announce "YEEZY PORN" which he claimed will be "cumming soon." A report later claimed that the project was shut down, but Ye has yet to comment on the claims.

Ye first got candid about his porn addiction back in 2022 adding that it "destroyed" his family. The Yeezy designer opened up about the matter in a now-deleted Instagram post while calling out Hollywood for promoting pornographic content in movies.

"Hollywood is a giant brothel," he wrote at the time. "Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago." He's referring to his daughters North and Chicago whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. They also have sons Saint and Psalm together.

He later ranted about going against his child attending public school. "It's not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I'm not the crazy one. I won't stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes," the "Gold Digger" spitter said.

Ye and Kim filed for divorce in 2021 before it got finalized in late 2023. The hip-hop star is now married to Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. The couple allegedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony shortly after his divorce from Kim was finalized. As for Kim, the SKIMS designer dated Pete Davidson after their split. She was also romantically linked Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr.