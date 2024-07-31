ScHoolboy Q Invites SiR to His Show After Toronto Concert Cancelation

Facebook Music

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) artists ScHoolboy Q and SiR have had multiple shows canceled in Toronto, leading to speculation that the city's police and venues are siding with Drake in his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) artists ScHoolboy Q and SiR have had multiple shows canceled in Toronto, leading to speculation that the city's police and venues are siding with Drake in his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Tensions between Drake and TDE escalated after Kendrick Lamar's victory in their musical battle. ScHoolboy Q's Toronto show was canceled on July 18, prompting him to accuse the Toronto police of preventing TDE artists from performing.

"THEY just cancelled my SHOW in TORONTO ... CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING," he tweeted.

SiR's show at a similar venue also met the same fate, with the singer announcing the cancellation at the last minute. ScHoolboy Q invited SiR to his show in Phoenix as a show of solidarity. "Phoenix tonight," Q tweeted. "It's sold out if u got somethin FROM BLUE LIPS SHOW and I'll put 20 ppl on list."

Q has repeatedly referenced the issue on social media, suggesting that Drake's influence is preventing TDE artists from performing in Toronto. However, Toronto's OVO artists have performed in Los Angeles without incident.

The situation took an ironic turn when SiR's show was canceled after he had previously assured fans that it was safe. "My sh*t ain't canceled," he tweeted.

However, the singer later acknowledged the unfortunate turn of events. "This sh*t didn't age well at all...," he tweeted.