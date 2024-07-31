Kodak Black Seemingly Swallows Pills During Livestream Despite Sobriety Journey

Cover Images/Robert Bell/INSTARimages Celebrity

The famous hip-hop artist has left fans concerned after apparently swallowing pills while talking about his health during an Instagram Live despite his recent efforts to get sober.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black's personal life has been marked by struggles with drug use. In recent months, he has spoken openly about his sobriety journey following a string of drug-related arrests and erratic behavior.

However, in a troubling video shared on Instagram Live, Black appeared to swallow pills while talking about his "health." He held up two pills to the camera and said he was "finna glitch real quick."

This incident has raised concerns among fans and observers, especially given Black's past history. Earlier this year, he revealed that he used to consume up to 100 Percocets per day.

"I'm proud of myself. I've never been this happy in my life," Black said in April while discussing his sobriety. "I'm cutting my dosage down. I can't believe it myself."

He also vowed to stop performing his hit song "Super Gremlin", which includes lyrics about taking fake Percocet pills. "I don't want people to think it's okay to do that," Black explained.

The recent video has left many wondering if Black has relapsed. Fans hope that it was an isolated incident, but it contradicts his previous message of sobriety.

Despite his struggles, Black has also had positive moments lately. He celebrated the birth of a son in February and has been sharing updates on his music and business endeavors.

It remains to be seen whether the incident captured on camera will derail Black's sobriety journey. Only time will tell if he can overcome these challenges and maintain a healthy lifestyle.