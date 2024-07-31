Eminem Reignites Machine Gun Kelly Feud With Shocking Claim About His Mother

Cover Images/Marion Curtis Celebrity

'The Real Slim Shady' rapper and his alter ego, Slim Shady, engage in a mock interview full of insults and jokes, addressing their personal issues and Eminem's past feuds.

AceShowbiz - Eminem's new album titled "The Death of Slim Shady" may delve into personal trauma, but a recently-published AI interview with his alter ego, Slim Shady, is nothing short of comedic gold.

Eminem staged a mock interview with Slim Shady, leading to a series of hilarious exchanges. When Slim insults Eminem by claiming Machine Gun Kelly slept with their mother, Eminem wittily responds, "He did, but she's your mother too." This prompts Slim to attempt a physical confrontation, only to be calmed down by Eminem.

Eminem's relationship with his mother has been a well-documented source of dysfunction in his music, but he has since apologized to her in the song "Headlights". His decision to use MGK as an insult suggests he is committed to moving on from past conflicts.

In the interview, Slim claims he is responsible for Eminem's career, taking credit for everything from his blonde hair to his middle finger antics. Eminem counters by pointing to his chart-topping success over the last 25 years. Despite their initial banter, the two eventually find mutual respect and understanding.

The interview is full of entertaining segments, including a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" homage that may distract viewers from their social commitments.