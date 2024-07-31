 
Jax Taylor Enters Treatment for Mental Health Amid Marital Woes
The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star is seeking in-patient treatment for mental health struggles while navigating his separation from his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

  • Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jax Taylor, the 45-year-old former star of "Vanderpump Rules" and host of the "When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany" podcast, has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment for his mental health issues. This announcement comes in the wake of his ongoing separation from Brittany Cartwright, 35, with whom he co-hosts the podcast.

A representative for Taylor stated, "Jax has always been open about his mental health struggles, particularly during the past few months on his podcast. He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to discuss this further."

Taylor hinted at seeking help on social media, sharing a Buddhist quote on Instagram encouraging strength, intelligence, and bravery in seeking assistance. He also posted an image of books on healing and setting boundaries, accompanied by the caption "Healing."

Taylor has been vocal about his marital issues with Cartwright, with whom he has been in a relationship for over a decade. The couple separated in February 2024 after five years of marriage but continued to work and appear in public together.

  Editors' Pick

In April, Taylor admitted to Entertainment Tonight that the separation had been beneficial but that he missed Cartwright. He expressed hope that she would take him back if he worked on himself.

Taylor's decision to seek professional help aligns with his previous statements on "When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany". During the June 7 episode, he revealed finding an "amazing" doctor at his bar who provided him with valuable insights into his temper and anger issues.

"I met a doctor at my bar and she's absolutely amazing... I'm like, 'This is what's wrong with me and this is what I'm doing, and this is who l'm attacking, and I have serious, serious anger issues, and I have a child and I don't want him to see me act like that,' " Taylor explained.

Taylor and Cartwright had agreed to explore various options before considering divorce, including separate living, dating other people and working on their issues. Cartwright remains silent on Taylor's decision to seek treatment.

