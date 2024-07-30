Selena Gomez Laughs Off Claim Her Past Self 'Would Never Date' Benny Blanco

Instagram Celebrity

Without denying the claim that seems to shade her relationship with the record producer, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress admits she was 'so depressed back then.'

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is unfazed by criticism about her relationship with Benny Blanco. While she's happily in a relationship with the record producer now, a TikTok user recently speculated that her old self "would never date" her current boyfriend.

The said TikTok user posted old footage of the singer/actress strutting her stuff while being swarmed by fans and paparazzi. Setting the footage to Justin Bieber's "Company", the user seemed to compare her past dating preferences to her current relationship.

"She would never date benny blanco," the creator wrote over the clip, seemingly insinuating that Selena has lowered her standards over time. They added in the caption, "I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny, she was in her IT GIRL era."

Catching wind of the claim, the "Wolves" singer replied in the comments section, "Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol."

Defending her current dating preferences, a Selenator weighed in on the video, "When ur older, is not about beauty, is about peace." Another defended Selena's boyfriend as claiming, "Benny treats her like a queen."

A third speculated what has changed about Selena, "It was her confidence she had soooo much." A fourth person mocked her, "She was depressed back then but she's kinda desperate now."

Others, meanwhile, accused Selena of shading her ex Justin Bieber with her confession that she was "depressed" back then, which many assumed referred to the time she was dating the Canadian superstar. "Embarrassing she can't move on from Justin ( a married man with a child)," one of the comments read.

While some people have cast doubt on Selena's relationship with Benny, the pair continue to show their strong bond. Recently, the "Same Old Love" songstress shared an appreciation post to her boyfriend.

"Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday," she wrote alongside some pictures of their time together, including a snap that captured them snuggling up to each other on a couch.

In other news, Selena has shown her different "faces" and "phases" after addressing plastic surgery allegations. On Sunday, July 29, she uploaded a bunch of selfies taken on various occasions, showing her going barefaced and wearing full makeup.