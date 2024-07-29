Selena Gomez Is Saddened by Plastic Surgery Speculation, Admits to Having Botox

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star claps back at a TikTok user of physician's assistant who weighed in on online speculation that the singer/actress had undergone cosmetic work on her face.

AceShowbiz - As a public figure, Selena Gomez is prone to verbal attacks on social media. The former child star, who has opened up about her health issues caused by lupus, recently caught wind of a video weighing in on online speculation that she had undergone cosmetic work on her face.

On Saturday, July 27, the 32-year-old responded to the video which was originally uploaded by a physician's assistant in 2023. "Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up," she wrote in the comments. She then admitted, "I have Botox. That's it," before fending off the haters, "Leave me alone."

Selena Gomez clapped back at plastic surgery speculation.

In the said video, the TikTok user, Marissa Barrionuevo, who is working in a Florida plastic surgeon's office, displayed side-by-side photos of the actress' face. One photo was taken a few years ago and the other showed her at the 2023 Golden Globes. The PA made no speculations herself about any possible differences in Selena's appearance.

"I think she's been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don't think it's fair to speculate whether or not she's gotten cosmetic things done," she said. "At the end of the day, let's just leave her be."

Noticing Selena's comment, Marissa posted a new video to apologize to the "Wolves" singer. "I adore you," she said, "I really do mean the best, so I apologize if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever."

Defending the "Only Murders in the Building" actress, she added, "You don't owe it to anyone to tell us why you don't look the same as when you did when you were a teenage or in your twenties."

Selena then showed that she had no hard feelings towards Marissa. "I love you," she replied to the video posted on Sunday, July 28. She explained her previous comment, "Not about you. I just get sad sometimes."

The TikTok user wrote back to Selena, "Me too sister, I love you! Hope one day we can hug and be friends."