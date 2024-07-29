 
Selena Gomez Is Saddened by Plastic Surgery Speculation, Admits to Having Botox
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star claps back at a TikTok user of physician's assistant who weighed in on online speculation that the singer/actress had undergone cosmetic work on her face.

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - As a public figure, Selena Gomez is prone to verbal attacks on social media. The former child star, who has opened up about her health issues caused by lupus, recently caught wind of a video weighing in on online speculation that she had undergone cosmetic work on her face.

On Saturday, July 27, the 32-year-old responded to the video which was originally uploaded by a physician's assistant in 2023. "Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up," she wrote in the comments. She then admitted, "I have Botox. That's it," before fending off the haters, "Leave me alone."

Selena Gomez's Comment on TikTok Video

Selena Gomez clapped back at plastic surgery speculation.

In the said video, the TikTok user, Marissa Barrionuevo, who is working in a Florida plastic surgeon's office, displayed side-by-side photos of the actress' face. One photo was taken a few years ago and the other showed her at the 2023 Golden Globes. The PA made no speculations herself about any possible differences in Selena's appearance.

  Editors' Pick

"I think she's been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don't think it's fair to speculate whether or not she's gotten cosmetic things done," she said. "At the end of the day, let's just leave her be."

Noticing Selena's comment, Marissa posted a new video to apologize to the "Wolves" singer. "I adore you," she said, "I really do mean the best, so I apologize if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever."

Defending the "Only Murders in the Building" actress, she added, "You don't owe it to anyone to tell us why you don't look the same as when you did when you were a teenage or in your twenties."

Selena then showed that she had no hard feelings towards Marissa. "I love you," she replied to the video posted on Sunday, July 28. She explained her previous comment, "Not about you. I just get sad sometimes."

The TikTok user wrote back to Selena, "Me too sister, I love you! Hope one day we can hug and be friends."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Gives Honest Reaction to Benny Blanco's Watermelon Pickle Sandwich

Selena Gomez Gives Honest Reaction to Benny Blanco's Watermelon Pickle Sandwich

Selena Gomez Beams While Celebrating Her First Acting Emmy Nomination

Selena Gomez Beams While Celebrating Her First Acting Emmy Nomination

Selena Gomez Slammed as 'Snake' for Taking Picture With a Baby Amid Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

Selena Gomez Slammed as 'Snake' for Taking Picture With a Baby Amid Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

Selena Gomez Looks Vibrant in 4th of July Photos Amid 'Villain' Allegations

Selena Gomez Looks Vibrant in 4th of July Photos Amid 'Villain' Allegations

Latest News
Jonathan Majors Earns Sympathy From Fans After Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Revelation
  • Jul 29, 2024

Jonathan Majors Earns Sympathy From Fans After Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Revelation

Brittany Mahomes Seeks Advice on Breaking Toddler's TV-Watching Habit
  • Jul 29, 2024

Brittany Mahomes Seeks Advice on Breaking Toddler's TV-Watching Habit

Chris Evans Details Return as Human Torch in Surprise 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo
  • Jul 29, 2024

Chris Evans Details Return as Human Torch in Surprise 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo

Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Photos of Twins Emme and Max on Instagram
  • Jul 29, 2024

Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Photos of Twins Emme and Max on Instagram

Hip-Hop Mourns the Loss of Legendary DJ Polo
  • Jul 29, 2024

Hip-Hop Mourns the Loss of Legendary DJ Polo

Spice Livid Over Erica Mena's Comment on Their 'LHH' Drama in New Interview
  • Jul 29, 2024

Spice Livid Over Erica Mena's Comment on Their 'LHH' Drama in New Interview