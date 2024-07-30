Report: Phaedra Parks Quits 'Married to Medicine' After Being Confronted by Ex Apollo and His Wife

Instagram TV

The Bravo star's decision to leave the show allegedly comes after someone invites Apollo Nida and his wife Sherien Almuft to a cast trip, prompting a huge argument.

AceShowbiz - While Phaedra Parks is set to return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", she reportedly quits "Married to Medicine". The Bravo star's decision to leave the show allegedly has something to do with her ex-husband Apollo Nida and his new wife, Sherien Almuft.

According to a new report, Dr. Heavenly Kimes invited Apollo and Sherien to a cast trip. It was said that Sherien went off on Phaedra during a huge argument. Sherien additionally read her down, prompting Phae Phae to go off on production.

Phaedra reportedly left the trip and the rest of the show's filming. Before she transitioned back over to "RHOA", Phaedra allegedly had finished out all her obligations with the network/M2M producers, including green screen interviews.

The new report came after Phaedra confirmed that she will return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16 after a dramatic exit in season 9. The 50-year-old lawyer and reality TV star wrote, "You called, I answered," alongside a photo of her holding a peach.

Fans of the show showed excitement to see Phaedra reuniting with Porsha Williams in the upcoming season. The dynamic duo, affectionately known by fans as "Frick and Frack," last appeared together during the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" 15th-anniversary special.

Phaedra's return isn't the only change in the cast for season 16 of "RHOA". OG star Kenya Moore will not return for the forthcoming season of "RHOA". The former Miss USA was fired after allegedly revealing explicit pictures of new cast member Brittany Eady during the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa.

Kenya denied the allegations and maintained her innocence on social media. However, an investigation by Bravo led to her suspension and eventual exit from the popular reality TV series.