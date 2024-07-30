'The Voice' Gets a Fresh Start With First Performance of New Coaches

NBC TV

The singing TV competition's new coaching lineup has released their first performance featuring Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a promo video for the upcoming 26th season of NBC's "The Voice", the new coaches team up for a rousing rendition of the Four Tops' "Reach Out I'll Be There". Reba McEntire's Southern accent, Snoop Dogg's rapping, and Michael Buble's smooth vocals blend seamlessly, showcasing their diverse musical styles.

Dogg expressed his excitement about joining "The Voice", saying he aims to bring "style, funk, and fun" to the show. McEntire jokingly welcomed him as a "rookie" and expressed her eagerness to compete.

The new coaching panel is a mix of returning and fresh faces. Stefani returns after a brief break, while Snoop Dogg and Buble make their official debuts as coaches after serving as mentors and advisors. John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay have departed from the show.

The quartet's first performance as coaches showcases not only their vocal prowess but also their camaraderie. They rock back and forth in their matching outfits, splitting up the verses and harmonizing on the choruses.

The Voice returns to NBC on September 23 with its updated coaching lineup. McEntire is also preparing for the debut of her new sitcom "Happy's Place", while Buble is already signed on to coach on season 27 alongside returning coaches John Legend and Adam Levine and newcomer Kelsea Ballerini.