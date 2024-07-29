 
Nick Jonas Showcases Fashion Sense in Paris Amid Olympic Games
The Jonas Brothers singer showcases his fashion sense in the City of Love, France as celebrities attend the 2024 Olympic Games, embracing fashion and sports.

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas turned heads in Paris as he strolled the streets, rocking a stylish ensemble amid the excitement of the 2024 Olympic Games. The singer donned a print shirt over a white tee, accessorized with a black clutch bag and navy joggers, completing his look with crisp white trainers.

Jonas' fashion prowess extended to the black pearl necklace and shades he adorned. The "Camp Rock" alum also made a thoughtful gesture for his wife, Priyanka Chopra, on her 42nd birthday. While filming in Australia, Chopra received a surprise when Nick ordered a food truck from a local Indian restaurant to celebrate with her cast and crew.

The Olympic Games witnessed a convergence of celebrities from various fields. Among them were Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Lady GaGa as well as Tom Cruise. Furthermore, Nina Dobrev, Pharrell Williams, Emma Chamberlain and Lindsey Vonn were also among those spotted cheering on athletes at the event.

In Ralph Lauren's Paris eatery, an exclusive gathering of luminaries from sports, entertainment, and media enjoyed a stylish evening hosted by the iconic fashion house. Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, Alan Cumming and "Saturday Night Live" producer Lorne Michaels joined Nick Jonas among the attendees. First lady Jill Biden also graced the event, drawing a crowd with her presence.

