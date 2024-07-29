 
Comic-Con 2024: Harrison Ford Embraces Red Hulk Transformation in 'Captain America: Brave New World'
Marvel Studios
Movie

The 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' star opens up about his thrilling transformation into the Red Hulk, while fans and co-stars praise his addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - [c-Harrison Ford], known for his iconic roles in the" Indiana Jone" and "Star Wars" franchises, has embraced his transformation into the Red Hulk in the upcoming Marvel film "Captain America: Brave New World". At the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, the 82-year-old actor shared his thoughts on the character's appearance.

"Well, you're not wrong," Ford responded when asked about fan reactions to his superheated appearance. "I just gotta lay off the gym, though, I think," he added with a chuckle.

Ford joins the MCU as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, originally played by the late William Hurt. The character has been elected president in the film, and Comic-Con confirmed that the Red Hulk seen in trailers is indeed Ross.

  Editors' Pick

Anthony Mackie, who plays the new Captain America in Brave New World, praised Ford's work on set. "It's been a lot of fun," he shared. "I thought Harrison would be the old curmudgeon, angry dude, but he's not at all. Whenever he's ready to roll, he's like, 'Let's shoot this piece of sh*t!' And everybody's like, yay, Harrison's ready to shoot!"

The film's Hall H panel at Comic-Con featured a special surprise appearance from Harrison Ford, who greeted the crowd with thunderous applause. Footage screened during the presentation confirmed Ross's transformation into the Red Hulk.

Ford's Thunderbolt Ross will also appear in the upcoming film "Thunderbolts", which will unite the MCU's anti-heroes, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

"Captain America: Brave New World" hits theaters on February 14, 2025, while "Thunderbolts" arrives on July 25, 2025.

