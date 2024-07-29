Ryan Reynolds Reacts to 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Record-Breaking Opening at Box Office

20th Century Fox Movie

Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant have taken the box office by storm, shattering records and redefining what an R-rated film can achieve.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - In an unprecedented achievement, "Deadpool & Wolverine", directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has set a new benchmark for R-rated films by grossing $205 million domestically in its opening weekend. This makes it the eighth-biggest debut of all time and the highest ever for an R-rated movie, easily surpassing the previous record set by the first "Deadpool" movie in 2016 with $133.7 million.

Globally, the film has earned $438.3 million, making it the most successful opening since "Avatar: The Way of Water" in December 2022. It has also achieved the largest global opening for an R-rated film.

Reynolds attributes this success to what he considers the film's unique appeal. "Disney probably doesn't want me to frame it this way, but I've always thought of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' as the first four-quadrant, R-rated film," Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter. He believes the film's mix of laughs, action and heart makes it accessible to a broader audience, despite its R rating.

The audience demographics support Reynolds' theory. According to research firm EntTelligence, "Deadpool & Wolverine" has attracted 13.6 million viewers, matching the foot traffic of last year's PG-13 rated "Barbie". Notably, 11 percent of the audience was under 17, compared to the typical 5 percent for R-rated films. This broader demographic reach includes not only the usual 18-34 age group but also significant percentages of viewers between 36 and 60 years old.

Reynolds and Jackman have celebrated their film's success on social media, leveraging the viral Sad Wolverine meme. The playful posts highlight their camaraderie and connection with fans, further fueling the movie's popularity. "I miss Hugh already. #DeadpoolandWolverine," Reynolds captioned his post on X, accompanied by photos of himself as Deadpool holding a frame with Jackman's image.

In addition to its domestic triumph, the movie has performed exceptionally well overseas. Leading international markets include China ($24 million), the U.K. ($22.1 million) and Mexico ($18.7 million). The strong global performance has not only bolstered the film's success but also pushed Marvel's combined worldwide ticket sales past the $30 billion mark, solidifying it as the top-grossing franchise in history.

Overall, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is a milestone for both the "Deadpool" franchise and R-rated films in general. It marks Marvel Studios' biggest launch since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and demonstrates that the right mix of creative freedom, fan engagement, and strategic marketing can turn even the most challenging rating into a box office goldmine.

Top 10 of North American Box Office (Jul. 26-28, 2024):