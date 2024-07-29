JT Sends Love and Prayer to Stunna Girl After She Shows Her Gunshot Wound

Instagram Celebrity

Stunna, who collaborates with JT on 'Like Dat (Remix)', recently revealed on her Instagram Story that she had been shot in the chest, giving fans a look at a grisly wound through a video.

AceShowbiz - JT is such a supportive friend of Stunna Girl. The City Girls star sent love and prayers to her "Like Dat (Remix)" collaborator after the latter showed a video of her alleged gunshot wound.

"Even though I sent my love in real life, I wanna publicly say I'm praying for you! You're such a raw & talented girl to me," JT wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Sunday, July 28. "God gave you a 2nd chance do right with it! Love you @realstunnagirl."

Stunna recently revealed on her Instagram Story that she had been shot in the chest. She showed a grisly wound in a clip and explained the extent of her injuries in a subsequent post.

"It hit above my breast & went out my underpit," the femcee revealed, with accompanying photos of a medical document seemingly confirming her injuries. Details on the incident remain unknown, leaving followers with numerous questions.

The exact timing of the shooting, the identity of the perpetrator, and the events that led to it are all shrouded in mystery. Despite this, the artist's fanbase is actively sending her messages filled with hope and prayers for a swift recovery.

This isn't the first time Stunna has faced adversity this year. In April, during a live performance in New York, she encountered another upsetting incident when a male fan got overly touchy with her on stage, prompting a brawl at the gig. These recurring troubles highlight the unpredictable challenges artists often face, both physically and emotionally.

Stunna later addressed the situation on Instagram Live and the messy aftermath. "In reality, I really could have him in jail right now for sexual assault. But I ain't even put bruh in jail," she said.

"And, um, not only that [but] he went on the internet, he DMed me like 50 times, popping it. Like, 'Yeah b***h, I did this, I did that.' He posted it," the raptress further explained. "He posted captions, acting hard, saying what he did… Like, you can't be a gangster, pervert, rat. Like, you gotta pick one."