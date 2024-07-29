Lindsay Lohan's Husband Bader Shammas Looks Tense on Rare Romantic Dinner With Actress

Cover Images/Jennifer Bloc Celebrity

The Credit Suisse financier shows a stern facial expression as he arrives at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood with the 'Freaky Friday' actress, who flashes her radiant smile.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan has stepped out with Bader Shammas for a romantic dinner despite rarely making public appearances together. However, the "Freaky Friday" actress' husband looked tense during their recent date night.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online on Sunday, July 28, it could be seen that the 38-year-old actress and her 36-year-old husband were out and about in California one day prior. The wedded couple was photographed making their way into celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

The photos captured Lindsay and Bader arriving at the famed restaurant as he drove their silver Land Rover Defender. While sitting behind the wheels, he showed a stern facial expression without a smile on his face. In contrast, his wife looked in good spirits, flashing her radiant big smile at the camera.

For the romantic date night, Lindsay, who portrays Madeline "Maddie" Kelly in "Irish Wish", opted to wear a light-colored top that came with a high neck design. She let loose her long tresses and parted them in the middle. As for her husband, the Credit Suisse financier sported a green jacket and black bracelet. In addition, he flaunted his buzzcut and beard.

This was not the first time Bader showed a serious face during an outing with Lindsay. On March 16, he did not have a smile on his face when he spent time together with her in Los Angeles. At that time, the two were caught on camera heading to a famed venue in the city to grab dinner together.

Lindsay and Bader were photographed walking close next to each other when they were heading to the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in California. The wedded couple was holding hands with her smiling from ear-to-ear. In the meantime, he was looking in another direction with a stern look on his face.

Lindsay and Bader first sparked romance rumors back in February 2020. She then announced their engagement in November 2021 before confirming their marriage in 2022. The perfect pair welcomed their first child, son Luai, in July 2023.