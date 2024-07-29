Stunna Girl Shocks Fans by Showing Her Gruesome Injury, Says She Was Shot in the Chest

Instagram Celebrity

Stunna Girl recently faced a harrowing experience that has left her with a ghastly gunshot wound on her chest and mobilized her fans in an outpouring of support.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rapper Stunna Girl recently took to her Instagram Story to share some shocking news with her fans: she had been shot in the chest. She showed a grisly wound in a clip and explained the extent of her injuries in a subsequent post.

"It hit above my breast & went out my underpit," the femcee revealed, with accompanying photos of a medical document seemingly confirming her injuries.

Stunna Girl explains her gruesome injury



Details on the incident remain sparse, leaving followers with numerous questions. The exact timing of the shooting, the identity of the perpetrator, and the events that led to it are all shrouded in mystery. Despite this, the artist's fanbase is actively sending her messages filled with hope and prayers for a swift recovery.



Impressively, it appears that Stunna Girl is already on the mend, showing signs of her usual resilience and strength.

This isn't the first time the young star has faced adversity this year. In April, during a live performance in New York, she encountered another upsetting incident when a male fan got overly touchy with her on stage, prompting a brawl at the gig. These recurring troubles highlight the unpredictable challenges artists often face, both physically and emotionally.

She later addressed the situation on Instagram Live and the messy aftermath. "In reality, I really could have him in jail right now for sexual assault. But I ain't even put bruh in jail," she said.

"And, um, not only that [but] he went on the internet, he DMed me like 50 times, popping it. Like, 'Yeah b***h, I did this, I did that.' He posted it. He posted captions, acting hard, saying what he did… Like, you can't be a gangster, pervert, rat. Like, you gotta pick one."