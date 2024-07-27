Tamar Braxton Reaches Agreement With IRS to Resolve $2 Million Tax Woes

Instagram Celebrity

Financial troubles seem to be plaguing the Braxton family yet again as Tamar Braxton finds herself under the scrutiny of the IRS for allegedly owing over $2.4 million in back taxes.

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton, best known for her role in "Braxton Family Values," has recently come under fire with two separate tax liens accusing her of owing significant sums to the IRS.

According to records obtained exclusively by In Touch, the Internal Revenue Service filed the first lien against the 47-year-old star on July 13, 2023. A staggering total of $2,200,894.14 was claimed by Uncle Sam, covering unpaid taxes from several years: 2015 ($682,638.95), 2016 ($638,330.13), 2017 ($535,188.16), 2020 ($286,441.16) and 2021 ($58,295.74).

The address listed in the lien is a luxurious four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,199 square foot home in Atlanta, Georgia, which Tamar purchased in 2022 for $1.3 million. To add to her troubles, a second lien was filed on January 5, 2024, for the amount of $213,781, due to unpaid taxes for the year 2022. These two liens bring her total owed across the years to a substantial $2,414,675.72.

In response to the allegations, Tamar took to her Instagram to address the situation. "Like many Americans, I was in negotiations with the IRS to resolve discrepancies from a few years," she wrote, attempting to quell the mounting questions about her financial woes.

"I want to clarify that I have been and still am, in full compliance and have recently reached an agreement with the IRS. It is not uncommon when you have several companies and make a lot of revenue. Let's move on to the next topic."

The Braxton family is no stranger to financial challenges. Tamar's sister, Toni Braxton, despite her remarkable success, including selling over $188 million in record sales, notably filed for bankruptcy twice. In more recent years, another sister, Towanda Braxton, filed for bankruptcy in 2019, declaring assets worth $277,000 against liabilities totaling $547,000.

The financial entanglements of the Braxton family have frequently been in the public eye, and Tamar's current predicament continues this trend. As they navigate through these financial disputes, the resilience and transparency of the Braxton sisters will undoubtedly be watched by their loyal fanbase.

While Tamar maintains she's reached an agreement with the IRS, it remains to be seen how this latest chapter in the Braxton family's financial saga will unfold.