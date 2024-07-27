 
Katy Perry's 3-Year-Old Daughter Can't Stop Singing Mom's Racy Song
Katy Perry's little mini-me Daisy Dove has started singing some of her mother's songs, including the track 'Peacock' that's littered with suggestive innuendos.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry, 39, appeared on BBC's "The One Show" on July 25 and shared that her 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, has begun singing the lyrics to "Roar," as well as the more suggestive song "Peacock" from her 2010 album "Teenage Dream.

Perry apologized to parents who had to deal with similar sing-along situations, "She actually just started singing 'Roar.' On the flip side, she's also singing 'Peacock,' and now I know what every parent went through in 2008. And I'm sorry!"

Perry's upcoming album, titled "143" and set to release on September 20, is dedicated to little Daisy Dove, particularly the song "Lifetimes." Perry explained that she tells her daughter "I love you" before bed every night and now asks, "Will you find me in every lifetime?"

Despite her daughter's musical explorations, Perry admitted that the cute routine she shares with Daisy, whom she shares with fiance Orlando Bloom, while on vacation involves hiding chocolate coins in sandcastles for her to find.

The singer also acknowledged her celebrity status and her daughter's potential to follow in her footsteps. She cited Miley Cyrus as an example of a famous kid who thrived musically. However, Perry emphasized the importance of finding your soulmate in all shapes and forms, whether it's a best friend, pet, or daughter.

