Ronda Rousey Announces Baby's Gender, Shows Off Baby Bump

Ronda Rousey is living her best life, and she's taking her fans along for the ride! The 37-year-old pro wrestler recently announced some major news in the most epic way possible - at San Diego Comic-Con.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - On July 26, Ronda Rousey took to Instagram to reveal the gender of her second child with husband Travis Browne. The announcement followed her initial revelation of the pregnancy the day before at Comic-Con. The post was a perfect blend of personal joy and professional accomplishment.

"IT'S A GIRL! Happy I can finally shout it from the rooftops, but couldn't resist revealing it at Comicon where I'd coincidentally be exactly as far along (4 months) as my character 'Mom' is in my new graphic novel 'Expecting the Unexpected' (So technically I finally got to cosplay at Comicon)," she shared with her followers.

The post included a snap of Rousey cradling her baby bump in a pink and white patterned dress, accessorized with nude sandals and a hearts necklace.

Rousey's announcement wasn't just about the new life she's bringing into the world. It also coincided with the launch of her new graphic novel, "Expecting the Unexpected," which she debuted via a Kickstarter campaign at the same Comic-Con event. She has been working on this project for five years, initially developing it as an outlet to process the anxieties of parenting.

Describing her novel, Rousey called it a "martial arts romantic comedy." She elaborated, "Mom and Hapa (me and @travisbrownemma obviously lol) are two wanted assassins with an unwanted pregnancy who discover giving life is harder than taking it."

Rousey and Browne have been married since August 2017. They welcomed their first daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō, in September 2021. Rousey also serves as a stepmother to Browne's sons, Keawe and Kaleo, from his previous marriage.

La'akea, affectionately referred to as Pō, appears to be taking after her famous mom. Rousey jokingly shared with PEOPLE that the young girl "doesn't respond to pain so much." She recounted an incident where La'akea scraped her knee and simply "grunted it out." "The world isn't ready for this little girl," Rousey quipped.

Fans and followers can't wait to see what's next for the Rousey-Browne family. Whether it's a new addition to the family or more adventures in her graphic novels, one thing's for sure - Ronda Rousey is juggling it all with style and strength.