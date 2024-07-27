Steve Harvey Accused of 'Cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Cover Images/Lea Rener/ABACA TV

The TV personality faces accusations of unfair play on 'Celebrity Family Feud' from Anthony Anderson's formidable mother, Doris Bowman, as it stirs memories of a game of dominos.

AceShowbiz - On the latest episode of "Celebrity Family Feud", Steve Harvey found himself in hot water with a disgruntled contestant. "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson and Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke faced off in a heated competition, bringing their families along for support.

During a round, Harvey asked the contestants to "Name an animal a man sounds like when they're making love." Robin answered "Cow," while Anthony said "A Bear." While Anthony believed he had won due to the higher ranking, Harvey informed him that Robin had buzzed in first, resulting in a tie.

Anthony's mother, Doris Bowman, was not having it. She exclaimed, "They cheating already!" Her past encounter with Harvey, where he admitted being "scared" of her during a dominos game, added weight to her accusation.

Despite the momentary tension, Anthony's team ultimately won the matchup. However, the controversy did not end there. In a previous episode, a survey on the "greatest rappers of all time" sparked chaos and confusion online.

Fans questioned the accuracy of the results, which had Snoop Dogg at the top and Jay-Z at the bottom. Harvey jokingly apologized to the hip-hop community, adding, "Jay Z's last? What in the world?"

The accusations of cheating and the rapper survey controversy highlighted the intense competition and lively atmosphere of "Celebrity Family Feud". Despite the occasional heated exchange, the show continues to entertain audiences with its blend of celebrity matchups and family dynamics.