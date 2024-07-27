Sinead O'Connor's 'Hideous' Wax Figure Removed From Dublin Museum After Backlash

AP Celebrity

After unveiling the waxwork of the late singer to coincide with the first anniversary of her death, the National Wax Museum in Dublin pulls the controversial figure amid criticism from her brother.

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor's recently-unveiled wax figure has been removed from a museum in Dublin after it was slammed as "hideous" by her brother. Dublin's National Wax Museum has pulled the controversial waxwork a few days after revealing the figure following backlash for its appearance.

The museum unveiled the wax figure of the late singer and activist on Thursday, July 25 to coincide with the first anniversary of her death. However, many were taken aback by the waxwork. Among those who criticized the original figure was Sinead's brother John.

John said he was shocked when he first saw the waxwork online and said it was "inappropriate." He told Irish broadcaster RTE's Liveline radio programme on Friday, "It looked nothing like her and I thought it was hideous." He added that the figure looked "between a mannequin and something out of the Thunderbirds."

Following the backlash, the museum is committed to creating "a more accurate representation" of the Irish singer/songwriter. The museum said in a statement, "In response to the public's feedback regarding the wax figure, we acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinead's devoted fans." It acknowledged, "We have listened closely to the reactions and agree that the figure does not fully capture Sinead's unique presence and essence as we intended."

The museum said the "Nothing Compares 2 U" hitmaker's impact on music is "immeasurable" and its goal was to honor the late singer in the "most fitting and respectful manner." It added, "With this in mind, we are committed to creating a new wax figure that better reflect's Sinead O'Connor's true spirit and iconic image."

"Our team of skilled artists will begin this project immediately, ensuring that every detail is meticulously crafted to celebrate her legacy appropriately," the museum assured. It said the museum looks forward to unveiling a new figure that "truly honors" Sinead and her "extraordinary impact."

Sinead died of natural causes on July 26, 2023 at the age of 56, according to the London Inner South Coroner's Court. In a statement confirming her passing, her family said at the time, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."