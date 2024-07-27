 
Lady GaGa Proud of Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Despite Backlash
The Grammy-winning singer honors French culture with a captivating performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, despite facing some backlash.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Friday evening, July 26, Lady GaGa emerged from a plume of pink feathers as she sang alongside a group of dancers while wearing a black bodice with a detachable black and pink ruffled skirt. The 38-year-old singer sorprendio surprised viewers by singing in French during her performance of "Mon Truc En Plume", a burlesque take on a French classic.

GaGa explained her choice of song on social media, saying she felt "so completely grateful" to perform at the ceremony and honor the French people and their history. Despite not being French herself, she expressed a deep connection to French culture and music.

To prepare for the performance, GGga rented pom poms from the Le Lido archive, collaborated with Dior to create custom costumes, studied French choreography, and rehearsed tirelessly to master a joyful French dance. She shared her excitement about the performance, saying, "I hope you love this performance as much as I do."

However, some viewers were critical of GaGa's selection. On Twitter, users expressed disappointment and questioned why a non-French artist was chosen for such a prestigious event. Despite the mixed reactions, GaGa remained proud of her tribute to Paris and France.

Despite the backlash, many praised Gaga's performance, calling it "sensational" and "breathtaking." The ceremony also featured performances by French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura and French heavy metal band Gojira, paying homage to France's rich cultural history.

Lady GaGa's performance marked a historic moment in the Olympics, as it was the first opening ceremony to be staged outside a stadium. The event paid tribute to French art, music, and theater, showcasing the country's vibrant culture on a global stage.

