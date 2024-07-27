Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Clarkson and Royals Hit Red Carpet at Paris Olympics

Instagram/Cover Images/Media Punch/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Wicked' actress, Chrissy Teigen along with husband and their kids, Kelly Clarkson, European Royals, and more A-List Celebrities gather in Paris ahead of the Grand Opening Ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympics.

AceShowbiz - The City of Lights glittered brighter as Paris welcomed the 2024 Summer Olympics with a grand opening ceremony that boasted a charismatic fusion of celebrity presence and royal elegance. The event, taking place from July 26 to August 11, has already set the stage for a memorable summer.

Among those stealing the spotlight was Chrissy Teigen, who along with her husband, John Legend, and their eldest children, Luna and Miles, attended the glittering opening ceremony. The 38-year-old model flaunted her incredible figure in a stylish khaki Balmain co-ord, which included a partially unbuttoned longline cardigan and tiny hotpants, accentuated by barely-there black heels.

Ahead of the event, Teigen openly shared her excitement, "To be in Paris for the Olympics is going to be next level," and highlighted Luna's enthusiasm for the gymnastics events. Luna, aged eight, practices gymnastics, albeit humorously noted by Teigen as not quite at Simone Biles' level.

The ceremony was held at the iconic Trocadero, featuring a star-studded lineup with performances by the renowned Celine Dion, expected to duet with Lady Gaga on "La Vie En Rose." The OG pop divas were seen preparing for their much-anticipated performance.

Also attending were celebrities like Kelly Clarkson in a stunning navy dress, as well as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, channeling their "Wicked" characters in green and pink attire, respectively.

The event's grandeur was not just limited to celebrity attendance but extended to international dignitaries. Heads of state and royals from across Europe, including French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte, King Felipe VI of Spain, King and Queen of Denmark, and Belgian monarchs, also graced the occasion. VIPs gathered at the Élysée Palace ahead of the ceremony, creating an aura of sophistication and festivity.

The opening ceremony featured over 3,000 performers, a parade graced by floating boats carrying delegations along the Seine, and the orchestral debut of each country's athletes led by their prominent national figures. Despite the allure, security concerns led to modifications, with spectators allocated specific fenced-off areas.

The day wasn't without its hurdles; reports of Moscow-initiated arson attacks disrupted France's rail network, adding tension to an otherwise festive atmosphere. Kirill Gryaznov, a suspect linked to Russian intelligence, was arrested under allegations of attempting to incite hostilities in France.

However, the magic of the Olympics prevailed as the Olympic flame's lighting marked the culmination of the ceremony, symbolizing unity and peace. As the games proceed, anticipation is set to remain high, with Teigen's family and the world eagerly watching the unfolding competitions.

The journey ahead promises sports, culture, and shared global moments that will make Paris 2024 a remarkable chapter in the history of the Olympic Games.