Megan Fox Sparks Real-Life Pregnancy Rumor Due to Baby Bump Appearance in MGK's Music Video

Machine Gun Kelly's latest collaboration with Jelly Roll features an eye-catching cameo by Megan Fox, leading fans to speculate about a real-life pregnancy.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have once again sent the internet into a frenzy. This time, it's due to his provocative new music video with Jelly Roll for "Lonely Road," which features an intriguing cameo by Fox. In the video, Fox displays an apparent baby bump, leading fans to wonder if the on-again, off-again couple is expecting a child in real life.

The video showcases multiple scenes where Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is seen tenderly kissing Fox's supposed baby bump. The speculation intensified when the video concluded with Fox and Baker holding a baby girl, further hinted at by the closing credits introducing "Baby Violet Leika."

Despite the visual cues, it appears the pregnancy is merely a part of Fox's character in the video. One vigilant Reddit user found an Instagram comment from the mother of the baby featured in the video, who confirmed that Fox "is not" pregnant and that it was "just for the video."

This music video is particularly emotional for the couple, who have been open about a previous miscarriage. Megan Fox discussed the personal grief in her poetry book, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous," describing the heartbreaking experience, "There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed. Do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?"

Fans across various social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), have expressed mixed reactions. While some are convinced that the video is a cryptic announcement of a real-life pregnancy, others are skeptical. A Twitter user noted, "There's not a chance in hell MGK and Megan Fox could have a whole child and nobody know about it, especially the media."

Adding to the confusion, Fox and MGK have been seen in public multiple times over the summer without any visible signs of pregnancy. They were spotted at events like Michael Rubin's White Party during 4th of July celebration, adding fuel to skepticism about the video's authenticity concerning their real lives.

As of now, neither Fox nor MGK has made an official statement to address the rumors sparked by the video. Given their history of public and intense displays of affection, this could be another layer in their unconventional relationship. Until they set the record straight, we can only speculate about the meaning behind the "Lonely Road" visuals.