Stevie Nicks Opens Up on Hospitalization Due to 'Crazy' Infection

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Stevie Nicks recently experienced a frightening medical emergency that forced her to cancel and reschedule parts of her solo tour. Initially described as a leg injury requiring minor surgery, Nicks later revealed the full extent of her health crisis during a rescheduled concert on July 24 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"I don't know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy," Nicks confided to the crowd, providing a candid account of the incident.

She was staying in a "fabulous castle" in Glasgow ahead of her scheduled concert on July 6. "We get here days early because we want to be here for a few days," she said. "I finally just looked at my assistant - it was like two in the morning - and I said, 'I think we need to go to emergency.' She looked at me and I said, 'I'm not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital.' "

In a dramatic turn of events, Nicks' butler rushed her to the hospital in his BMW Sedan. Nicks spent two days hospitalized before heading back to the castle to recuperate, ultimately deciding to cancel her Glasgow show.

"I've been fighting this for this whole thing," she admitted to her fans. "This whole tour I've been fighting what started here. And I would be damned if I wasn't coming back here," she added to loud cheers from the audience.

The venue also addressed the cancellations on social media, stating, "Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday, July 6 and Manchester Tuesday, July 9 have been postponed."

Despite the health scare, Nicks performed her rescheduled Manchester show on July 16 and continued with her planned performance at BST Hyde Park in London on July 12. During the London concert, Nicks invited her friend Harry Styles on stage for a heartfelt duet of "Landslide" as a tribute to the late Christine McVie, a core member of Fleetwood Mac who passed away in November 2022.

Nicks reflected on her deep connection with McVie, sharing that the song "You're on Your Own, Kid" by Taylor Swift has been therapeutic in coping with her grief. "As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world, we didn't have to talk on the phone," Nicks reminisced about their near five-decade friendship. "Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like 'little sister, how are you?' It was like never a minute had passed."

Stevie Nicks' resilient return to the stage amid such personal and health challenges underscores her legendary status in the music world, proving that even the toughest setbacks won't keep this rock icon down for long.