 
Jennifer Garner Appears to Joke About Ben Affleck Divorce in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Movie

The actress, who reprised her 'Daredevil' character Elecktra in the hit superhero movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, makes the reference during the third act of the movie.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner seemingly pokes fun at her split from Ben Affleck in "Deadpool & Wolverine". The actress, who reprised her "Daredevil" character Elecktra in the hit superhero movie, made the reference during the third act of the movie.

In the scene, Elecktra can be seen showing up to help Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) hide from Cassandra (Emma Corrin) along with other heroes like Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen). She tells Deadpool and Wolverine that some heroes have chosen to flee because someone "always dies" when they fight Cassandra and her gang of villains.

Elecktra points out that Quicksilver, Hawkeye and Daredevil are among the victims. Deadpool later gives his deep condolences about Elecktra losing her longtime love, though Electra appears to be unfazed. "It's fine," she says while shrugging.

  Editors' Pick

Jennifer first played Elecktra in 2003's "Daredevil", which starred her ex-husband Ben who played the titular character. After working together in the project, the pair tied the knot in 2005. The couple, who shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel together, divorced in 2018.

Despite their split, Jennifer and Ben continue to co-parent their children. Ben is currently married to Jennifer Lopez, though they have been rumored to be heading for divorce.

Meanwhile, "Deadpool & Wolverine" marked the first time for Jennifer Garner to reprise Elecktra following its 2015 standalone movie "Elecktra" that was a flop. "It's such a shame, honestly, because once [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige] took over everything there was elevated: the writing, the direction, the comedy inside of the stories they were telling," she told The Hollywood Reporter of "Elecktra". "And I did not have that experience."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Lady Deadpool Actor Discusses Shocking 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo

Lady Deadpool Actor Discusses Shocking 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo

Comic-Con 2024: 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Surprises With Secret Screening

Comic-Con 2024: 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Surprises With Secret Screening

Kevin Feige on How 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Could Inspire Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man Return

Kevin Feige on How 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Could Inspire Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man Return

MCU Officially Embraces Mutants with 'Deadpool and Wolverine' as Launchpad

MCU Officially Embraces Mutants with 'Deadpool and Wolverine' as Launchpad

Latest News
Chris Pratt Confirms Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Debuts Her Baby Bump
  • Jul 29, 2024

Chris Pratt Confirms Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Debuts Her Baby Bump

Nelly Furtado Credits Daughter for Preventing Her From Using Auto-Tune on New Album
  • Jul 28, 2024

Nelly Furtado Credits Daughter for Preventing Her From Using Auto-Tune on New Album

Perrie Edwards Forgives Zayn Malik, Finds Healthy Love With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • Jul 28, 2024

Perrie Edwards Forgives Zayn Malik, Finds Healthy Love With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Justin Bieber Treats Fans to Pics of Him Snuggling Up to Wife Hailey's Baby Bump
  • Jul 28, 2024

Justin Bieber Treats Fans to Pics of Him Snuggling Up to Wife Hailey's Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Mark His Brother's 18th Birthday With Party and Heartfelt Posts
  • Jul 28, 2024

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Mark His Brother's 18th Birthday With Party and Heartfelt Posts

Comic-Con 2024: 'Thunderbolts' Gets Mysterious Asterisk in Its Title, Offers First Footage
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Thunderbolts' Gets Mysterious Asterisk in Its Title, Offers First Footage