Jennifer Garner Appears to Joke About Ben Affleck Divorce in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner seemingly pokes fun at her split from Ben Affleck in "Deadpool & Wolverine". The actress, who reprised her "Daredevil" character Elecktra in the hit superhero movie, made the reference during the third act of the movie.

In the scene, Elecktra can be seen showing up to help Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) hide from Cassandra (Emma Corrin) along with other heroes like Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen). She tells Deadpool and Wolverine that some heroes have chosen to flee because someone "always dies" when they fight Cassandra and her gang of villains.

Elecktra points out that Quicksilver, Hawkeye and Daredevil are among the victims. Deadpool later gives his deep condolences about Elecktra losing her longtime love, though Electra appears to be unfazed. "It's fine," she says while shrugging.

Jennifer first played Elecktra in 2003's "Daredevil", which starred her ex-husband Ben who played the titular character. After working together in the project, the pair tied the knot in 2005. The couple, who shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel together, divorced in 2018.

Despite their split, Jennifer and Ben continue to co-parent their children. Ben is currently married to Jennifer Lopez, though they have been rumored to be heading for divorce.

Meanwhile, "Deadpool & Wolverine" marked the first time for Jennifer Garner to reprise Elecktra following its 2015 standalone movie "Elecktra" that was a flop. "It's such a shame, honestly, because once [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige] took over everything there was elevated: the writing, the direction, the comedy inside of the stories they were telling," she told The Hollywood Reporter of "Elecktra". "And I did not have that experience."