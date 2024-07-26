Adele's Relationship Status With Rich Paul Revealed Amid Marriage Speculations

Instagram Celebrity

Despite rumors suggesting that they are married, it is reported that the sports agent asked the 'Make You Feel My Love' singer to be his wife 'in her hometown' on July 19.

AceShowbiz - Adele's relationship status with Rich Paul has been revealed. Despite rumors suggesting that they are married, it is reported that the sports agent has just proposed to the "Set Fire to the Rain" songstress.

On Thursday, July 25, The U.S. Sun claimed that the 36-year-old British superstar and her 42-year-old partner got engaged in London one week prior. According to the media outlet, she "immediately said 'Yes' " after he got down on his knee.

It was also said that the "Make You Feel My Love" singer "then FaceTimed friends and family to share the happy news." In the meantime, the couple's "pals expect the pair to host an elaborate bash towards the end of next year."

Speaking to the outlet, a source spilled, "Rich planned for the proposal to be in her hometown, and gave her an incredible four carat diamond ring. They celebrated with champagne at Chiltern Firehouse the following evening."

About how Adele responded to speculations suggesting that she has quietly tied the knot with Rich, the insider went on to unveil, "Adele thinks it's hilarious that fans reckon they're already married. It's been an in-joke. Now everyone is joking that she could make the ultimate wedding singer."

The revelation came months after Adele sparked rumors that she is married to Rich. The "Easy On Me" songstress caused her devotees to speculate that they are married after referring to him as her "husband" during one of her concerts.

Adele referred to Rich as her "husband" when she was talking to one of her fans during her show, which took place in Las Vegas on September 16. Speaking to a female fan, she could be heard saying, "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight."

Later on, Rich got coy when he was asked whether he had quietly tied the knot with Adele. When he appeared on "CBS Mornings" on October 9, host Gayle King asked if she could refer to Adele as "Mrs. Paul" if she meets her. In response, he simply replied, "You can say whatever you want."