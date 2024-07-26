Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With COVID-19 and Double Pneumonia

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The 72-year-old disgraced Hollywood mogul, who is awaiting a retrial on sexual assault charges, has tested positive for COVID-19 and contracted double pneumonia as he's also dealing with a 'myriad of health conditions.'

AceShowbiz - Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul, is facing another health crisis as he battles COVID-19 and double pneumonia while awaiting a retrial on sexual assault charges in New York. With a myriad of chronic health issues and a contentious legal history, Weinstein's situation continues to capture headlines.

Weinstein's representative, Craig Rothfeld, confirmed to multiple media outlets that the incarcerated producer has returned to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward. He is being treated for his ongoing health conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis and fluid on his heart and lungs. "In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs," Rothfeld stated.

The representative expressed gratitude for the swift actions of the officers, doctors and nurses at DOCS, CHS and NYC H+H who ensured Weinstein's immediate transfer to the hospital. "We continue to express our gratitude to the officers, doctors and nurses at DOCS, CHS, and NYC H+H who saw to it that Mr. Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward and will continue working hand in hand with them to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives proper medical treatment," Rothfeld said.

Weinstein's legal troubles are far from over. In 2020, he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape based on the testimonies of former "Project Runway" production assistant Miriam Haley and former actress Jessica Mann. However, these convictions were overturned earlier this year, with an appellate court ruling that the original trial judge prejudiced the jury by allowing unrelated testimonies.

As Weinstein awaits his retrial, set to begin with jury selection on November 12, 2023, his legal team is preparing for another battle. Even if acquitted in New York, Weinstein still faces a 16-year prison sentence in California after being convicted last year on three counts of sexual assault. His legal team has filed an appeal against this sentence as well, adding further complexity to his ongoing legal saga.

As Weinstein's health remains a critical issue amidst his legal turmoil, his case continues to be a focal point of public attention. The combination of his severe health conditions and the extensive legal proceedings presents a daunting path ahead for the former Hollywood mogul.