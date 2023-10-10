 

Rich Paul Gets Coy on Adele Marriage Rumors

When giving a rare comment on his relationship with the British Grammy winner, the 41-year-old sports agent says in a new interview they have 'been great for each other.'

AceShowbiz - Rich Paul has done little to nothing to quash Adele's marriage rumors. The sports agent, who has been dating "Easy on Me" songstress for more than two years, got coy when he was asked whether they have quietly tied the knot.

The 41-year-old gave rare comment on his romance with the British superstar when appearing on "CBS Mornings" on Monday, October 9. "She's been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other," he said. "I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb. She's been great for me. We've been great for each other."

When host Gayle King asked if she could refer to Adele as "Mrs. Paul" if she meets her, Rich simply replied, "You can say whatever you want."

Adele sparked marriage rumors in September after calling Rich her "husband" while having a conversation with one of her female fans. In a viral TikTok video from her Las Vegas show on September 16, she said, "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight."

In response, the devotee asked Adele, "Can you try?" The "Rolling in the Deep" songstress immediately replied, "No, I don't want to try. I'm with Rich. You're crazy, leave me alone." The devotee could not help but show a shocking facial expression and laugh.

Later that month, the "Someone Like You" hitmaker fueled the rumor by calling herself a "wife." On September 23, the 35-year-old Grammy winner surprised her fans as she suggested that she has become a wife. When entertaining her fans onstage at her Las Vegas residency show, she had a discussion about sports, American football to be exact.

During the chat, the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer explained that she has difficulties in understanding the rules for the game. At one point, she told her packed audience, "I'm not the greatest wife when it comes to football," leading her devotees to burst into laughter.

