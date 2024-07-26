Kamala Harris Joins TikTok, Embraces Gen Z Aesthetics

Cover Images/POOL/CNP/INSTARimages Celebrity

The Vice President has entered the social media sphere on TikTok, targeting the younger generation ahead of her 2024 presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

AceShowbiz - Vice President Kamala Harris, who has gained viral fame on TikTok, has officially joined the social media platform, entering the Gen Z-driven algorithm with her first-ever video. The move follows her previous coconut tree quote, which went viral after President Biden's endorsement for her candidacy.

Harris' TikTok account features the chartreuse color scheme of Charli XCX's "Brat" album, appealing to the "aesthetic" sensibilities of her younger audience. Additionally, Harris has adopted the "Brat" label, characterized by her relatable qualities and occasional blunders.

Beyond TikTok, Harris addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, expressing her concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She emphasized the need to support the ceasefire and hostage deals brokered by President Biden.

Harris' TikTok launch comes amid ongoing concerns about the potential ban of the app in the United States due to national security concerns. However, in an interview with ABC News in March, Harris expressed her intention to keep TikTok operating.

She acknowledged its benefits, including providing income to creators and facilitating the free sharing of information. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has also joined TikTok, albeit for reasons unrelated to freedom of expression.

Harris' TikTok campaign aims to connect with a key demographic ahead of the 2024 election, where she will face Trump. Her presence on the platform aligns with her efforts to reach a broader audience through social media.