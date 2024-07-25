 
Billie Eilish Prank Calls Margot Robbie and Other Famous Friends in Hilarious Video
Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages
Celebrity

The Grammy Award-winning singer embarks on a comical prank-calling spree, targeting her A-list friends, including the 'Barbie' star and Dakota Johnson, for a hilarious Elle video.

  • Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a recent video for Elle, Billie Eilish put her list of celebrity contacts to the test, calling up Margot Robbie, Tyler, the Creator, Dakota Johnson and even her music label's CEO Justin Lubliner. The purpose? To prank them with outrageous scenarios.

Eilish started with Robbie, asking if she could use her house for a music video shoot. Despite the absurdity of the request, Robbie remained gracious and offered to help find an alternative location.

Next, Eilish called Tyler, the Creator, with a tale of having an embarrassing accident on a date. Tyler responded with a humorous "Fire!"

Eilish also tricked Dakota Johnson into thinking she was offered a role as a baby in a movie, complete with a $500 million paycheck. Johnson threatened jokingly, "Just watch out for me."

  Editors' Pick

Eilish's most elaborate prank was on Lubliner, pretending to quit music. Lubliner expressed concern for her well-being before she revealed the joke.

Eilish's prank calls are a mix of cringe and humor, showcasing her mischievous side. However, her friends' positive reactions to the pranks reveal their strong friendships and playful nature.

Notably, Robbie praised Eilish's album "Hit Me Hard And Soft", suggesting a close bond from their time on the "Barbie" movie promo tour. Eilish expressed her gratitude for Robbie's support, offering to send her flowers as a thank-you for her graciousness.

For those looking to relive the "Barbie" phenomenon and Eilish's hilarious prank, the movie is now streaming with a Max subscription.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Billie Eilish Admits Her Tendency to Get 'Insane' When She Has a Crush on Someone

Billie Eilish Admits Her Tendency to Get 'Insane' When She Has a Crush on Someone

Billie Eilish Takes Shirt Off, Hurls Chair During Fiery Challenge With Brother FINNEAS

Billie Eilish Takes Shirt Off, Hurls Chair During Fiery Challenge With Brother FINNEAS

Billie Eilish Leaves Fans Worried After Sharing Pics of Her Arms With Bruises and Bite Marks

Billie Eilish Leaves Fans Worried After Sharing Pics of Her Arms With Bruises and Bite Marks

Billie Eilish Sizzles in Rare Bikini Snap After Jack Antonoff's Alleged Diss

Billie Eilish Sizzles in Rare Bikini Snap After Jack Antonoff's Alleged Diss

Latest News
Comic-Con 2024: Fire at HBO 'The Penguin' SDCC Installation Leads to Evacuation
  • Jul 27, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Fire at HBO 'The Penguin' SDCC Installation Leads to Evacuation

GloRilla Applauded for Natural Beauty in New Steamy Mirror Selfies
  • Jul 27, 2024

GloRilla Applauded for Natural Beauty in New Steamy Mirror Selfies

Blake Lively Thanks Gigi Hadid for Fun Date at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere
  • Jul 27, 2024

Blake Lively Thanks Gigi Hadid for Fun Date at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere

Megan Fox Not Pregnant Despite Speculation After Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's New MV
  • Jul 27, 2024

Megan Fox Not Pregnant Despite Speculation After Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's New MV

Lady GaGa Proud of Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Despite Backlash
  • Jul 27, 2024

Lady GaGa Proud of Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Despite Backlash

Steve Harvey Accused of 'Cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
  • Jul 27, 2024

Steve Harvey Accused of 'Cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'