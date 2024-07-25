Billie Eilish Prank Calls Margot Robbie and Other Famous Friends in Hilarious Video

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Celebrity

The Grammy Award-winning singer embarks on a comical prank-calling spree, targeting her A-list friends, including the 'Barbie' star and Dakota Johnson, for a hilarious Elle video.

AceShowbiz - In a recent video for Elle, Billie Eilish put her list of celebrity contacts to the test, calling up Margot Robbie, Tyler, the Creator, Dakota Johnson and even her music label's CEO Justin Lubliner. The purpose? To prank them with outrageous scenarios.

Eilish started with Robbie, asking if she could use her house for a music video shoot. Despite the absurdity of the request, Robbie remained gracious and offered to help find an alternative location.

Next, Eilish called Tyler, the Creator, with a tale of having an embarrassing accident on a date. Tyler responded with a humorous "Fire!"

Eilish also tricked Dakota Johnson into thinking she was offered a role as a baby in a movie, complete with a $500 million paycheck. Johnson threatened jokingly, "Just watch out for me."

Eilish's most elaborate prank was on Lubliner, pretending to quit music. Lubliner expressed concern for her well-being before she revealed the joke.

Eilish's prank calls are a mix of cringe and humor, showcasing her mischievous side. However, her friends' positive reactions to the pranks reveal their strong friendships and playful nature.

Notably, Robbie praised Eilish's album "Hit Me Hard And Soft", suggesting a close bond from their time on the "Barbie" movie promo tour. Eilish expressed her gratitude for Robbie's support, offering to send her flowers as a thank-you for her graciousness.

For those looking to relive the "Barbie" phenomenon and Eilish's hilarious prank, the movie is now streaming with a Max subscription.