Christina Hall's Ex Josh Hall Finds Solace in Nature Amidst Divorce Proceedings

Josh Hall has taken to social media to share a glimpse into his life as a single man for the first time following his divorce filing from his ex and 'The Flip Off' co-star.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - After filing for separation earlier this month, citing irreconcilable differences, Josh Hall has remained largely quiet on social media. However, on July 24, he uploaded an Instagram Story of himself hiking in the woods, reflecting on his next chapter.

In the photo, Hall is wearing a Lululemon T-shirt and a Brixton Newport Beach ballcap while peering out at the lush forest. He captioned the moment with a praying hands emoji, suggesting that he is seeking solace and peace in nature.

While Christina Hall (Christina El Moussa) has resumed posting on Instagram, sharing images from her show and personal life, Josh Hall has remained relatively inactive. His last post was a reel featuring Christina's ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, in a "Step Brothers" spoof promoting their upcoming show.

As the divorce proceedings continue, Josh Hall has requested spousal support from Christina Hall, while she has asked the court to terminate any possibility of such payments. He has also withdrawn from the reality show "Flip/Off", which he was set to star in alongside Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (Heather Rae Young).

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa have stated that the show will continue despite Josh Hall's departure, emphasizing that "the show must go on."