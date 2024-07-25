 
'The Kardashians' Season 5 Finale Trailer Sees Khloe Criticizing Kourtney's Healthy Diet
Instagram
TV

The season 5 finale of 'The Kardashians' on Hulu brings a mix of emotional moments and health revelations as the family takes a test to determine their biological ages.

  • Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - The season 5 finale of "The Kardashians" is set to premiere on Hulu at midnight EST on Thursday, July 25. The streaming service has released a final trailer featuring the family undergoing a biological age test to see if their bodies are older or younger than their actual age.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick are shown meeting with a doctor who takes their blood for the test. Scott expresses surprise that Khloe wants to live longer, to which she replies, "To be with my kids."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, the siblings engage in confessions, with Kim claiming Kris is lazy and Khloe criticizing Kourtney Kardashian's healthy diet. Khloe lists off her food preferences, such as ice cream, cookies and avocado smoothies, while Kim expresses confidence in her health and wellness routine.

The trailer also includes a moment from an earlier episode where a doctor suggests Kim could be in her 40s, leading Kim to admit, "She looks it. And listen, I'd rather look it."

Hulu has yet to announce any plans for a renewal or cancellation of "The Kardashians" beyond season 5, which marks the end of their current commitment to the show. However, season 5 has been an emotional one for the family, and the finale promises to bring closure to their incredible year.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'The Kardashians' Picked Up for Season 6 at Hulu

'The Kardashians' Picked Up for Season 6 at Hulu

Kris Jenner Reveals Tumor and Planned Ovary Removal on 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner Reveals Tumor and Planned Ovary Removal on 'The Kardashians'

The Kardashians Have Heated Debate About Aliens

The Kardashians Have Heated Debate About Aliens

Kylie Jenner's Panic on 'The Kardashians' Halts Aspen Getaway

Kylie Jenner's Panic on 'The Kardashians' Halts Aspen Getaway

Latest News
Comic-Con 2024: Fire at HBO 'The Penguin' SDCC Installation Leads to Evacuation
  • Jul 27, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Fire at HBO 'The Penguin' SDCC Installation Leads to Evacuation

GloRilla Applauded for Natural Beauty in New Steamy Mirror Selfies
  • Jul 27, 2024

GloRilla Applauded for Natural Beauty in New Steamy Mirror Selfies

Blake Lively Thanks Gigi Hadid for Fun Date at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere
  • Jul 27, 2024

Blake Lively Thanks Gigi Hadid for Fun Date at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere

Megan Fox Not Pregnant Despite Speculation After Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's New MV
  • Jul 27, 2024

Megan Fox Not Pregnant Despite Speculation After Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's New MV

Lady GaGa Proud of Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Despite Backlash
  • Jul 27, 2024

Lady GaGa Proud of Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Despite Backlash

Steve Harvey Accused of 'Cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
  • Jul 27, 2024

Steve Harvey Accused of 'Cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'